14,127 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 175.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.