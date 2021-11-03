ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Sabre worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SABR opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.