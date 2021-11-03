ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 211,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itamar Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $491.36 million, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 0.72. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

