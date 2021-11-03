Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 655,000 Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) by 278.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.95% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of INM opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

