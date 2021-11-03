Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 2,800.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 315,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocugen alerts:

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,092 shares of company stock worth $4,473,943. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCGN shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Ocugen stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.