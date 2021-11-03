TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,658,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

TRIP opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.