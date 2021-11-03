The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Cut by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 407,904 shares worth $28,584,802. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $143.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.53%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.