Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 10,652 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 946,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cameco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cameco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after acquiring an additional 263,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

CCJ stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -358.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.15%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

