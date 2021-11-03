ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New $13.24 Million Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 349,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,196,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LZ stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

