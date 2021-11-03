Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,569 shares of company stock worth $28,519,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $280.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $505.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

