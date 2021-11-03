New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,372,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,435,322 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $76,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE EDU opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.