5,863 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $315.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $317.51.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

