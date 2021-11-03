UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,197 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $64,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 581,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total value of $1,109,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $518.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.03 and a 200 day moving average of $382.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $528.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

