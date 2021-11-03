26,352 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

POWI opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,985. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

