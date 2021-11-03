M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

