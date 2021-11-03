Short Interest in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Decreases By 25.0%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 852,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 312,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

