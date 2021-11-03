Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued its earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.
IART opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $77.40.
In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.
