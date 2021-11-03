Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$12.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRU. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of FRU opened at C$11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.74 and a one year high of C$12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.48.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. Analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

