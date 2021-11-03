Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 101.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

