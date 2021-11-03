DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

XRAY stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.