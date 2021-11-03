SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.98

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.98 and last traded at $167.98, with a volume of 7422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

