Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

