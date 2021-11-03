Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.90

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 65451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

