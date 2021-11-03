Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $18.87 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.8089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

