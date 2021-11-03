Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.350 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

