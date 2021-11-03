Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $86,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $217.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.18. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

