Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $86,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $217.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.18. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $40.45.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.