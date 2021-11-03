Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $104.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.