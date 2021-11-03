Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lamar Advertising worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $47,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after acquiring an additional 461,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 771.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 370,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.