Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Up 30.8% in October

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FWAC stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

