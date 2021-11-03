Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 29.6% in October

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Nova LifeStyle has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 228.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

