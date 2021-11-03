225,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

