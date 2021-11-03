Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEKK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $114,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEKK opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

