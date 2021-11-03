Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,681 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in eXp World by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,000 shares of company stock worth $18,705,110. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.