Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.