Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,517 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of HYRE opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.66. HyreCar Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

