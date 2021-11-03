PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.46

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

