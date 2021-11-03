Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Trading 2% Higher

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). Approximately 1,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of £99.62 million and a PE ratio of -250.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Albion Technology & General VCT’s payout ratio is presently -12.27%.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

