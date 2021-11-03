Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chegg were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chegg from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.39.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

