Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 19,001 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VEON by 137.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

