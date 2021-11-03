Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ST opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.