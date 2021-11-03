Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Lennox International worth $21,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 354.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 31.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $305.70 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.79.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

