First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Guardant Health worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

