Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.