Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGMO opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

