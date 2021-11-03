Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

