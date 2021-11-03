Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Trading Up 23.8%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s share price was up 23.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 497,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 224,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATE shares. Leede Jones Gab cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.87. The firm has a market cap of C$49.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a current ratio of 21.59.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

