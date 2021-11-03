Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.28

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

UBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

