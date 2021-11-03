Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Declines By 22.8%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $19,529,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 671.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

