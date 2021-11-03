Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 249.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

