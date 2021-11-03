Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Trading Down 2.7%

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.04 and last traded at $198.69. Approximately 6,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 590,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.21.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

